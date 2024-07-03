Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi Comedy Manga Gets Live-Action Film, Anime

Kodansha announced on Thursday that Yui Tamura 's Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi ( Mr. Yano's ordinary days ) manga is inspiring both a live-action film and an anime adaptation. Shochiku is streaming a trailer for the live-action film, which reveals the film's cast and November 15 premiere date. More information will be revealed for the anime project at a later date.

Yūsei Yagi (center in visual above) stars as the titular Tsuyoshi Yano in the live-action film. Anji Ikehata (right) plays Kiyoko Yoshida. Kaito Nakamura (left) plays Yūdai Hashiba.

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the live-action film. Noriaki Sugihara , Kei Watanabe, and Hajime Ibuki are penning the script. Nobuaki Nobusawa is composing the music.

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concern for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 14.