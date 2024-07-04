Sekai Project Reveals 10th Anniversary Projects for Nekopara, Cabbage Soft's Amairo Chocolate 3 Game for Release This Year

Also: company to release vinyl soundtrack for Nie no Hakoniwa

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Sekai Project announced at its Anime Expo panel on Thursday that it is launching projects to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Nekopara series. The Nekopara franchise has sold 6 million units across the entire franchise, including games, manga, and anime.

Sekai Project will launch a crowdfunding campaign to manufacture a new set of figures of Chocola and Vanilla, with Nekopara creator Sayori handling the illustration and sculpting. Nekoyome will release the figures.

Image courtesy of Sekai Project

Sekai Project will also release a remaster of the Nekopara game series. The releases will feature updated character sprites and full HD support. Nekopara Vol 1 will release in the fourth quarter of 2025 with later volumes releasing in 2025.

Additionally, Sekai Project updated that NEKOPARA After – La Vraie Familie , which was originally announced at Anime Expo 2022 as a DLC for Nekopara Vol. 4 , will now be a standalone release. Sekai Project will release the game in 2025.

Image courtesy of Sekai Project

Sekai Project will release Cabbage Soft's Amairo Chocolate 3 game for Steam in the fourth quarter of 2024. The game will feature a new main story arc focusing on Momose Mitsuki and a newcomer named Kohana.

Image courtesy of Sekai Project

The company describes the game:

It's been about one year since a young man came to Yunagicho. And in this town, he's met quite a few people. A serious young lady who works part-time at a coffee shop - Yukimura Chieri

An innocent shrine maiden that came from one of the beastfolk homelands - Amamiya Mikuri

A fluffy and kind woman who acts a coordinator for the local beastfolk - Misono Ichika

A strong-willed gamer that wants to be cool - Maiba Nana

A young lass that is a little on the shy side, but actually has quite a backbone - Momose Kaguya The story of his loving relationships with these women continues.

And some completely new pages are about to be added to this story. When Kaguya goes on her school field trip, our hero grows closer to her older sister, Momose Mitsuki, who is a master at making dango. In addition, Kohana, a self-proclaimed god and the one that apparently called our hero and Mikuri to Yunagicho, has been revived. She's declared that she'll conquer the town, so are our friends in a big pinch now!? With more unique friends in the mix, the already enjoyable days are going to be even livelier! Let's do our best today, with both our familiar friends, and our new ones, too!

Sekai Project is also collaborating with Canadian record label Very Ok Vinyl to release the soundtrack for Neko Works ' sister brand Chatte Noire's Nie no Hakoniwa supernatural horror visual novel either in the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

Image courtesy of Sekai Project

The game originally released in February 2024, and the soundtrack released on Steam in March 2024.

Sekai Project will release CreSpirit's Rabi-Ribi Platinum Edition game for PlayStation 4 in October 2024. The Platinum Edition DLC will update the console edition to match the contents of the PC via Steam release. The release will include an artbook, the "CocoaMode & Before Next Adventure," an orchestra music mode, a costume skin, and a "Tevi x Rabi-Ribi" collaboration costume skin.

Image courtesy of Sekai Project

Sekai Project will also release a physical edition of Rabi-Ribi Platinum Edition for PS4, which will be Sekai Project 's first solo console physical release. Sekai Project is also planning a special edition and a standard edition for release in North America.

Lastly, Sekai Project announced it will release Thailand-based Vermillion Digital's Seed of Heroes game for Steam in 2024.

Image courtesy of Sekai Project

Sekai Project describes the game:

Seed of Heroes is a fast-paced, bullet heaven game where the player must gather a team of heroes to fight against hordes of enemies and uniquely designed bosses. Only the greatest of heroes will reach Valhalla. With frenetic gameplay and high levels of replayability, put your skills to the test in preparation for the coming of Ragnarok.

Source: Press release