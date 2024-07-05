Yen Press Licenses Hereditary Triangle, Luciole Has a Dream, Blend-S, More Manga/Novels

Also: Be My Worst Nightmare! ; Revenge Agent Hizumi-san ; Stomp, Kick, Love

Yen Press announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday that it has licensed the following manga and light novels for release in December. The company will also release the Sword Art Online abec Artworks New World artbook and 3-in-1 omnibus edition of Etorouji Shiono 's Übel Blatt manga in December and a complete box set of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon manga (pictured below).

The new licenses include:

Hereditary Triangle

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Childhood friends Koutarou Fujiki, Kajiwara, and Fuyuko thought they would always be together. They spent their youth in a strange love triangle, the two boys fighting over who would date Fuyuko. But suddenly one day, that life ends. Kajiwara goes missing, and Koutarou takes his sweetheart's hand in marriage. Now middle-aged, Koutarou is left to wonder—would his wife have chosen differently if Kajiwara were still around? On a visit to his hometown, the memories come rushing back…

Luciole Has a Dream

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Awakened by a radiant light, Luciole realized he'd been asleep for a long, long time. Stretching to the horizon before him lay an abandoned world. Whatever life had once taken root here was long gone, leaving Luciole all alone—except for Claude. Now, with a self-proclaimed five-hundred-year-old archmage for his only companion, Luciole will set off on a journey to discover how alone the two truly are.

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: High schooler Maika Sakuranomiya can't seem to land a part-time job, so when an opportunity comes knocking, she's up for anything. Waitressing at a cute café—sounds perfect! The manager demands that each waitress adopt a quirk in their service? Not a problem. Maika's ready to act flirty, or hot-and-cold, or like a little sister, or…sadistic?! Oh. That might be a tough one for our cheery and caring heroine! The original manga behind the popular anime!

Be My Worst Nightmare!

Title:mangaCreator: MichelleSummary: Sayo Hoshikawa, a high schooler who's insecure about his height, witnesses his unrequited crush getting rejected by a tall and handsome boy named Mashiba. Sayo challenges Mashiba to contest after contest, but he can't win a single time. Nothing gets under his skin more than when Mashiba calls him cute! But then he starts having strange dreams about a certain someone embracing him—and soon enough, the dreams devolve into something even deeper…!

Revenge Agent Hizumi-san

Title:mangaCreator: MiyakoSummary: Masaichi Hizumi is a revenge agent, professionally dishing out just deserts to anyone who may have incurred the wrath of his clients. His latest target? Mikoto Kuga, an elite salaryman, narcissist, and way-more-than-two-timing cheater. Hizumi's task is to teach this piece of trash a lesson—by thoroughly humiliating him, body and spirit! Whether he's ready for it, Kuga is about to get his comeuppance, served with a smile by Hizumi!

Stomp, Kick, Love

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: What's the best way to relax after a hard day's work? If you ask Kaho, it's to kick back and relax at a bar with her best drinking bro, Akira. Sure, everyone around her thinks he's pretty hot, but he smokes, gets in fights, and is a bit of a playboy—so definitely not boyfriend material. But when one thing leads to another and she wakes up in his bed one morning, it makes it infinitely harder to deny that there is absolutely nothing between them…

With You, Our Love Will Make It Through

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: When high schooler Mari bumps into a fellow tardy student, she's surprised to find out he's a beastfolk who's to attend her school! After all, it's not rare for beastfolk to coexist alongside humans, but it's still uncommon, with the prejudice and all. Nervous to meet one at first, Mari soon learns there's more to him than his furry exterior. In fact, the more she gets to know him, the more she finds herself drawn to him, his steadfastness, his kindheartedness, and…his body…

Before the Tutorial Starts: A Few Things I Can Do to Keep the Bosses Alive

Title:novelsCreators: Kotatsu Takahashi (story),(illustrations)Summary: As soon as he opens his eyes, the man realizes he has been reincarnated into the world of the famous RPG series Spirit Wars: Dungeon Magia. However, it isn't as the protagonist that he has been reincarnated, nor even as a background character… With weak abilities, little to no talent, and the catchphrase “Nya-ha-ha!” he has been born again as a bottom-feeder boss destined to die in the tutorial! All that awaits him is his own grim end! But after finding out that his beloved older sister is destined to die from illness, he makes her a promise: “I'm going to wreck every unfair plot point in this damned world with my own two hands!” Taking advantage of his vast knowledge of games, the man decides to rebel against the original scenario. The strongest secret boss, the boss from the saddest route… He sets out to meet all the bosses of the world. But what lies in store…?!

I'm the Strongest in This Zombie World, But I Can't Beat This Girl!

Title:novelsCreators: Ryou Iwanami (story), TwinBox (illustrations)Summary: In a Japan that's on the verge of ruin, he's surviving alongside a cute underclassman! A sudden zombie outbreak ravages the country. Amid the fleeing crowds, high school student Yuuma Kousaka ended up being bitten. Afraid of dying, he reunited with his friend's sister Haruka Hinata for the first time in years. She offers to fulfill his dying wish and be his girlfriend. And with that, Yuuma makes his best and final memory. But after becoming a zombie, he retains his consciousness! “I thought you were going to die soon, so I showed you my boobs! This wasn't the deal! You need to take responsibility!” And thus, a romantic comedy begins between Yuuma, the strongest boy in a world of zombies, and Haruka, a girl who knows all his weaknesses.

Monsterholic

Title:novelsCreators:(story),(illustration)Summary: This is the Masked Ballroom: a place where people revert to beasts, let go of reason, and revel in freedom and anonymity. Here, with the help of a “monster supplement,” anyone can transform into beasts and do as they please. It's the only “government-approved slum,” where people can forget the suffocating atmosphere of the surveillance state. It's in this city where Reiji, a young vampire and a real monster, and his werewolf partner Tsuki take on the task of keeping the streets clean. They search for centaurs who have committed hit-and-runs and fight life-and-death battles against the urban legends that manifest. And a meeting with the “Medicine Witch” will change the fate of Reiji and his friends…

The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori

Title:novelsCreators: Kaeru Ryouseirui (story), Natsuki Amashiro (illustration)Summary: One day, Tougetsu Umidori suddenly receives a mysterious request from Nara Yoshino, a classmate of hers she is rather close with. Little does she know, however, that this is only the beginning of a series of bizarre events. Soon after, an enigmatic girl in a cat hoodie shows up at Umidori's house, calling herself “Bullshit.” Thanks to Bullshit, all manner of strange things happen, including toilet borrowing, betrayal, threats, a grapple for freedom, and finally a desperate plea for mercy. Once everything is over, Bullshit asks: “Hey, will you kill the lies with me?” And without knowing why, Umidori joins Bullshit on her quest.

Catalog of Wonders

Title:middle grade novelCreators: Chizutokouro (story),(illustration)Summary: One day, after bringing home some particularly bad test scores, Mashiro decides to run away. If only all those low grades would just disappear from his parents' memories… As he fantasizes about the impossible, a girl in an eye patch and a flashy pink hoodie jumps out in front of him, dragging a suitcase behind her. In her wake, he finds a mysterious black book with a list of dubious products. Instant Death God, Friend Gacha, Execution Set, Winter Only Ice Cream, ??? Goldfish...And then he sees it—a button to erase someone's memories. Just what are these strange items, and are they safe to use? You'll never know until you try, but do you dare?!

Yen Press is releasing the novel as part of its JY middle grade imprint.



Yen Press ' Ize Press brand will also publish print editions of Yeonbin, HereLee, and Alphatart's Men of the Harem ; Jagae, CMJM, and Jkyum's I Tamed My Ex-husband's Mad Dog ; and Haegi and Your April's Kill the Villainess manhwa webcomics.

