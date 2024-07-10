Mizuki Takano's Ja no Michi Manga Ends on August 7

Manga launched in May 2023

Image via Amazon © Mizuki Takano, Kodansha

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that's(The Snake's Path) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 7.

The manga centers on two friends Momo and Tatsu. When Momo lost his way and encountered dangerous snakes in the mountain as a kid, it was Tatsu who rescued him. After the incident, Tatsu becomes obsessed with the idea of being immortal, and he believes that killing a large number of snakes will give him immortality. Despite being treated a "weirdo" by everyone, Momo keeps on looking after Tatsu. But after one wrong word said, the two friends get into a fierce conflict, and throw themselves into a surprising battle, leaving their families and normal everyday lives behind.

Takano launched the manga in Good! Afternoon in May 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on November 7, and released the second volume digitally on March 7.

