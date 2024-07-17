Manga UP! Global Launches Backyard Junk Universe Anthology in English

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © Takuji Kato/SQUARE ENIX

added'smanga anthology in English last Friday. The collection features several of the creator's works originally published on X/

The anthology includes the following one-shot manga:

"Her Regretful Days of Killing Time"

"Magical Girl Akirara ☆"

"Isekai Hero G-Shine"

"The Tale of the E.L.F. Forest"

"Girls That Get It"

"Combat Support AI 'GAL'"

"Puppet Ninja Kougetsu"

"Suckers Death Game"

"Poker-Face Junior"

"Captain"

Square Enix published the collection in Japan on December 25.

Katō launched Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 in Young Gangan magazine in April 2023. Manga UP! Global released it in English on May 22.

Katō's Knight's & Magic manga launched in October 2010 on the online novel platform Shōsetsuka ni Narō and ended with its 17th compiled book volume in March 2022. An anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime adaptation as it aired in Japan.

Source: Email correspondence