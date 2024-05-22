Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0, 2 More Manga Added to Manga UP! Global

Image courtesy of Manga Up! © 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

Sabikui Bisco 2

The Commander Sorcerer's Contract Marriage

'sbegan publishing),'s manga adaptation of's (Kobukubo)(Rust Eating Bisco) light novel series, in English on Saturday. It also released'smanga in English on Wednesday. The company began publishing, and's) manga in English on Thursday.

Takuji Katō launched the Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 in Young Gangan magazine in April 2023. Manga UP! describes its story:

An android whose mission had been long completed finds a child abandoned in the ruins of a war-ravaged city. Amidst a dystopian world, a machine and human become mother and son. This is the serialized version of the popular “ Mechanical Buddy Universe ” X comics by “ Knight's & Magic ” author, Takuji Katō .

Square Enix shipped the manga's first compiled book volume on December 23.

The manga is a new arc for Katō's one-volume Mechanical Buddy Universe manga, which Square Enix 's Global Manga UP! service is releasing in English. BookWalker added the manga in English on January 5.

Image courtesy of Manga Up!

Manga UP!

In a world corroded by the Rusty Wind, a journey begins for the newly-immortal Akaboshi Bisco. Together with Milo, they arrive in Shimane. There, rumors of the "Immortal Priest" Kelshinha—said to have ruled Shimane for 200 years—reach their ears. In search of a cure for Bisco's immortality, the two infiltrate a city of turmoil, strange rituals, and gruesome sacrifices, where many religious groups dwell in a precarious balance. Read the exciting sequel to the story of two boys who, swift as arrows, fight to protect their loved ones and achieve their dreams!

Natsuki launched the second Rust Eating Bisco manga adaptation in December 2021.describes its story:

The manga ended in its third volume in December 2022.

Yūsuke Takahashi launched the first Rust Eating Bisco manga adaptation on Manga UP! in 2019. The fourth and final volume shipped in March 2021. Comikey is releasing the manga digitally in April 2022.

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint launched the novel series with illustrations by K Akagishi and world-building art by mocha in 2018, and will publish the ninth volume on August 10. The light novel series was the first to top both the overall ranking and the new work ranking in the same year of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi book. Yūsuke Takahashi serialized a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website from 2019 to 2020.

The anime adaptation of the manga premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and ABEMA in January 2022. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub . The anime will get a second season.

Image courtesy of Manga Up!

The Commander Sorcerer's Contract Marriage

Square Enix

Manga UP!

The super handsome commander sorcerer Ray is so popular with the ladies that he's become uncomfortable with them. One day, his grandmother pressures him into going on a blind date, and there he meets Bridget, a workaholic auditor.

When Ray learns that Bridget had given up on getting married just like him, he proposes a contract marriage to put an end to their blind dates. But when they begin their married life, and get closer by the day, they find it surprisingly fun?

Themanga launched in'sin May 2023.describes its story:

The second volume of the manga shipped on March 12.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.