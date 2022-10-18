Rust-Eater Bisco Manga's 2nd Part Listed as Ending in 3rd Volume

Sо̄ Natsuki launched adaptation in December 2021

Amazon's listing for the manga adaptation of Shinji Cobkubo 's (Kobukubo) Sabikui Bisco ( Rust-Eater Bisco ) light novel series indicated that the manga's second part will end in the third volume, which is slated to release on December 7.

Artist Sо̄ Natsuki announced in March 2021 that they would be the new artist for the manga adaptation of the light novel series' second part. The manga launched on the Manga UP! website in December 2021. Square Enix published the second compiled book volume on July 7.

Yūsuke Takahashi launched the manga adaptation of the novels' first part on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in 2019. The fourth and final volume shipped in March 2021. Comikey began releasing the manga digitally on April 26.

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint launched the Sabikui Bisco novel series with illustrations by K Akagishi and world-building art by mocha in 2018, and published the eighth volume on January 8. The light novel series was the first to top both the overall ranking and the new work ranking in the same year of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi book. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

The story is set in Japan after a "Rusting Wind" has corroded everything. People live in fear of the rust that corrodes cities and life in general. A boy named Bisco Akaboshi from the despised Mushroom Guardian tribe embarks on a journey to obtain the "Rust-Eating" mushroom — a miracle drug that purifies all rust — to save his dying teacher.

During his journey, Bisco encounters Miro Nekoyanagi, a good-looking young doctor at Imihama, and together they search for a countermeasure against the rust consuming Miro's beloved big sister.

The light novels inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in January.

Source: Amazon