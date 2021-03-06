Sabikui Bisco Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Light Novels Get TV Anime

The first day of the " Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2021" event announced on Saturday that the Sabikui Bisuko (Rust-Eating Bisco) light novel series by Shinji Cobkubo (Kobukubo) is inspiring a television anime.

The story is set in Japan after a "Rusting Wind" has coroded everything. People live in fear of the rust that corrodes cities and life in general. A boy named Bisco Akaboshi from the despised Mushroom Guardian tribe embarks on a journey to obtain the "Rust-Eating" mushroom — a miracle drug that purifies all rust — to save his dying teacher.

During his journey, Bisco encounters Miro Nekoyanagi, a good-looking young doctor at Imihama, and together they search for a countermeasure against the rust consuming Miro's beloved big sister.

The cast includes:

Atsushi Ikariya is directing the anime at OZ with assistant director Daisuke Mataga . Sadayuki Murai is supervising and writing the series scripts. Ai Asari and Ikariya are designing the characters, and Asari amd Norie Igawa are serving as chief animation directors. Takeshi Ueda ( AA =) and Hinako Tsubakiyama are composing music.

The other staff members include:

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint launched the novel series with illustrations by K Akagishi and world-building art by mocha in 2018, and published the sixth volume last June. The light novel series was the first to top both the overall ranking and the new work ranking in the same year of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi book. Yūsuke Takahashi serialized a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website from 2019 to 2020.