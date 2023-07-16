Sabikui Bisco TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season aired in January 2022

The live-streamed Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event announced on Sunday that production on a second season for the television anime of the Rust-Eater Bisco ( Sabikui Bisco ) light novel series by Shinji Cobkubo (Kobukubo) has been green-lit.

© 2021 SHINJI COBKUBO/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/SABIKUI BISCO Project

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and ABEMA on January 10, 2022. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub .

The story is set in Japan after a "Rusting Wind" has corroded everything. People live in fear of the rust that corrodes cities and life in general. A boy named Bisco Akaboshi from the despised Mushroom Guardian tribe embarks on a journey to obtain the "Rust-Eating" mushroom — a miracle drug that purifies all rust — to save his dying teacher.

During his journey, Bisco encounters Miro Nekoyanagi, a good-looking young doctor at Imihama, and together they search for a countermeasure against the rust consuming Miro's beloved big sister.

Atsushi Ikariya directed the first season at OZ with assistant director Daisuke Mataga . Sadayuki Murai supervised and wrote the series scripts. Ai Asari and Ikariya designed the characters, and Asari and Norie Igawa served as chief animation directors. Yi Hui Zhang also served as animation director. Takeshi Ueda ( AA =) and Hinako Tsubakiyama composed the music.

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint launched the novel series with illustrations by K Akagishi and world-building art by mocha in 2018, and will publish the ninth volume on August 10. The light novel series was the first to top both the overall ranking and the new work ranking in the same year of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi book. Yūsuke Takahashi serialized a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website from 2019 to 2020.

The second part of the manga adaptation launched on the Square Enix 's Manga UP! app on December 15, 2022. Sо̄ Natsuki is replacing Yūsuke Takahashi as the artist starting with the second part.

Source: Dengeki Bunko 30th Natsu no Saiten Online 2023 livestream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.