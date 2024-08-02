California Task Force Arrests 14 Human Traffickers in SDCC Sting

10 victims recovered in sting operation

The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force made 14 arrests and recovered 10 human trafficking victims in a human trafficking sting operation during the San Diego Comic-Con event from July 25 to 27.

The announcement added that the operation involved law enforcement personnel that worked undercover within the event, posing as sex buyers to contact potential victims, and posting undercover advertisements to solicit sex to catch traffickers. The operation recovered nine adult victims and one 16-year-old girl.

San Diego Comic-Con took place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 25 to July 28.

Source: California Department of Justice website via @Dexerto