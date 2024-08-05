Making Magic Manga Resumes After Hiatus

Manga went on hiatus in December 2023

's) manga returned on Monday after almost a nine-month hiatus. Haruhara released the previous chapter in December 2023.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service is publishing the manga in English. Manga UP! Global describes its story:

Meet Chise, a young girl who is reborn in a new world with her old memories lost. A goddess grants her the gift of 'Creation Magic' under one condition - that she enjoys her new life! Together with Teto, a golem she creates, Chise embarks on an enchanting journey across the world.

Haruhara launched the manga in March 2021 on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website. Square Enix shipped the manga's third compiled book volume on April 12.

The manga is based on Aloha Zachou and Tetsubuta 's Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole ( Maryoku Cheat na Majo ni Narimashita: Sōzō Mahō de Kimamana Isekai Seikatsu ) light novel series. Square Enix shipped the light novels' eighth volume on June 30. J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series in English.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.