Manga UP! Global Adds Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Manga in English (Updated)

Maryoku Cheat na Majo ni Narimashita : Sōzō Mahō de Kimamana Isekai Seikatsu

'sservice launched 's) manga in English on Sunday.

Haruhara launched the manga in March 2021 on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website. Manga UP! Global describes its story:

Meet Chise, a young girl who is reborn in a new world with her old memories lost. A goddess grants her the gift of 'Creation Magic' under one condition - that she enjoys her new life! Together with Teto, a golem she creates, Chise embarks on an enchanting journey across the world.

Square Enix shipped the manga's second compiled volume on December 12.

The manga is based on Aloha Zachou and Tetsubuta 's Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole ( Maryoku Cheat na Majo ni Narimashita : Sōzō Mahō de Kimamana Isekai Seikatsu ) light novel series. Square Enix shipped the seventh volume of the light novel in September 2022, and the eighth volume will ship on June 30. J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series in English.

Update: Manga UP! Global contacted ANN to state that it is changing the title of the manga from Living it up in Another World as a Witch of Creation! to Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole to match the English title of the light novel series.

