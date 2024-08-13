'Senpai, This Can't Be Love!' Author Shinta Harekawa Launches New Manga on August 21

Harekawa to launch Momose Akira no Hatsukoi Hatan-Chū love comedy manga

This year's combined 37th and 38th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on August 7 that Shinta Harekawa will launch a new manga titled Momose Akira no Hatsukoi Hatan-Chū (Akira Momose's First Love is in Collapse) in the magazine's 39th issue on August 21. Harekawa also announced the new manga on their X (formerly Twitter ) account on August 7, with a commemorative image. Harekawa teases the manga as a "super misunderstanding love comedy."

Image via Amazon Japan © Shinta Harekawa, Kadokawa

Senpai, This Can't Be Love!

Harekawa launched themanga (image right) on's Comic Fleur website in July 2019, followed by the sequelin 2020.

Kadokawa published one compiled book volume of Senpai, This Can't Be Love! in July 2019. Yen Press released the manga in English on June 18.

Kadokawa published the first volume of Sempai! Danjite Koi de wa! Brush up sequel manga in September 2020, and the second volume in May 2023. Yen Press will release the sequel manga's first volume on December 10.

The Senpai, This Can't Be Love! manga inspired an eight-episode live-action series in 2022.

Harekawa launched the Three Exorcism Siblings ( Tengu Barai no San Kyōdai ) manga in Coamix 's Web Comic Zenyon in 2021. Coamix published the manga's first volume in 2022, and the seventh and final volume on September 20 last year. Titan Comics licensed the manga and published the first volume in English on April 16, and will release the third volume on October 22.

Source: Weekly Shonen Sunday combined issue 37/38





