Shinta Harekawa's Sempai! Danjite Koi de wa! BL Manga Gets Live-Action Show

MBS announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Shinta Harekawa's Sempai ! Danjite Koi de wa! ( Sempai ! Anything But Romance) boys-love manga. The series will have eight episodes, and will star Toshiki Seto (left in image below, Kamen Rider Ex-Aid) as Yūki Kaneda, and Shūichirō Naitō (right, Kamen Rider Saber) as Atsushi Yanase.

The series will premiere on MBS and TV Kanagawa on June 16, on Gunma TV on June 21, on Tochigi TV on June 22, and on TV Saitama and Chiba TV on June 23.

The story centers on the relationship between Yanase and Yūki, two work colleagues in a CGI animation studio. Yanase is a top-notch CGI artist who considers everyone beneath him, and he has to train the newbie animator Yūki, a stoic individual who turns out to be shy on the inside.

Harekawa launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Fleur website in July 2019, followed by the sequel Sempai ! Danjite Koi de wa! Brush up in 2020. To tie into the live-action series, Harekawa will draw a sixth chapter for Sempai ! Danjite Koi de wa! Brush up that will debut on June 16. It will be the first chapter since August 2020. Kadokawa published the compiled book volume for the first manga in July 2019, and a volume for the second manga in September 2020.

futekiya has licensed Harekawa's Everyone Stand Up! Boys Love Private High School and Zenin Kiritsu! Shiritsu BL Gakuen Koutou-Gakkou ～Tachibana × Mizuki hen～ manga.

Source: Comic Natalie