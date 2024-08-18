'Good Bye, Dragon Life' Anime Reveals New Trailer, Ending Theme, More Cast

DMM Pictures revealed a new trailer for the television anime of author Hiroaki Nagashima , illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru , and character designer Kurono 's Good Bye, Dragon Life . ( Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei ) novels on Sunday, along with the ending theme song, and two new cast members. EverdreaM will perform the ending theme song "Kimi to Mita Keshiki" (The View I Saw With You).

The trailer previews the opening song "Together Forever" by LUN8 .

Eriko Matsui will play Malida, the commander of the stationed troops in Verne.

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures ©永島ひろあき・アルファポリス/「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Misato Matsuoka will play Leticia.

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures ©永島ひろあき・アルファポリス/「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

The anime will debut in October on TBS , and stars:

Ken'ichi Nishida ( Papuwa ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment . Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) are composing the music.

The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...

The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015.