Anpanman's Latest Film Earns 670 Million Yen in 50 Days, Becomes Highest-Grossing in Franchise

The Japanese entertainment website Eiga.com reported on Monday that(Baikinman and Lulun of the Picture Book), the 35th film in the, has sold 520,000 tickets and has a gross earning of 670 million yen (about US$4.58 million) in its 50 days of screening in Japan from June 28 to August 16, and is now the's highest-grossing film.

The film opened in Japan on June 28 and ranked #1 in terms of ticket sales (but #2 in weekend earnings). The film sold 137,000 tickets and earned 170 million yen (about US$1.16 million) in its first three days, the highest opening weekend for an Anpanman film in the franchise 's history.

Actress Aya Ueto (live-action Azumi, Thermae Romae ) voices the film's central character Lulun, while comedian Takashi Okamura voices a rampaging elephant.

The film's story centers on Anpanman's nemesis Baikinman, but this time, he attempts to become a warrior of love and courage when he is sucked into a picture book. Inside the book is a large forest where fairies live. Baikinman meets the fairy Lulun, who asks him to defeat an elephant that is rampaging in the forest. Although Baikinman is reluctant, he tries his best to defeat the elephant. However, it is too strong for Baikinman, so he tells Lulun to call Anpanman to help protect the picture book world.

The film commemorates the 35th anniversary of the anime and the 50th anniversary of the Anpanman picture book series.

Soreike! Anpanman Roboly to Pokapoka Present , the 34th anime film in the Anpanman franchise , opened in June 2023 and earned 113,432,810 yen (about US$775,874) in its first three days.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's death.

