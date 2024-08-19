Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered Game Gets International Version Physically/Digitally

Game with additional language options, Special Editions launches early next year

Square Enix announced on Monday that its Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered game is getting an international version with both a digital and physical release through Red Art Games. Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International will feature French, German, Italian and Spanish text, in addition to Japanese and English language options. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the West early next year.

Image via Red Art Games © Square Enix

The release will get a Special Edition that includes a reversible cover and keychain. There will also be a Collector's Edition that ads a box with retro cover art, steelcase, artbook, manual, and three postcards.

Image via Square Enix © Square Enix

Square Enix released the remastered version of its Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song game for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android in November 2022.

Square released the first Romancing SaGa game in 1992 for the Super Famicom (SNES) game console. An enhanced remake of the game for the PlayStation 2 titled Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song launched in Japan and North America in 2005. A ported version of the original Super Famicom game launched for mobile phones and digitally for Nintendo Wii in 2009.

The Romancing SaGa 2 sequel game launched for Super Famicom in 1993. The remastered version of the game released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC worldwide in December 2017. Romancing SaGa 2 game is getting an HD remake on October 24 digitally for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam , as well as physically for Switch and PS5.

Romancing SaGa 3 launched for Super Famicom in 1995. The remastered version of the game launched for PS4, PlayStation Vita, Switch, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android in November 2019.

The SaGa Emerald Beyond game launched for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android on April 25.

Source: Square Enix via Gematsu