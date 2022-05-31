Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Game Gets Remastered Version This Winter

Game will launch for PS5, PS4, Switch, Steam, iOS, Android

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that its Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song game will get a new remastered version for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android. The game will launch this winter.

Square Enix posted an announcement trailer for the game.

Square released the first Romancing SaGa game in 1992 for the Super Famicom (SNES) game console. An enhanced remake of the game for the PlayStation 2 titled Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song launched in Japan and North America in 2005. A ported version of the original Super Famicom game launched for mobile phones and digitally for Nintendo Wii in 2009.

The Romancing SaGa 2 sequel game launched for Super Famicom in 1993. The remastered version of the game released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC worldwide in December 2017.

Romancing SaGa 3 launched for Super Famicom in 1995. The remastered version of the game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android in November 2019.

Romancing SaGa and Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song inspired the franchise 's third stage play titled SaGa the Stage ~Yakusoku no Mardias~ that opened in November 2020.