Romancing SaGa Games Get 3rd Stage Play in November

Staff return for SaGa the Stage ~Yakusoku no Mardias~'s run in Tokyo, Osaka

The Romancing SaGa Orchestra Fes event announced on Sunday that the SaGa franchise is getting a third stage play adaptation titled SaGa the Stage ~Yakusoku no Mardias~ in November. The play will run at Sunshine Theatre in Tokyo from November 12 to 16 and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from November 20 to 23.

The play's story will be based on the original Romancing SaGa game and Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song , its PlayStation 2 remake. The play will mark the franchise's 30th anniversary.

Square Enix game producer and designer Akitoshi Kawazu is again supervising the story and providing the original script. Moku Tochibori and Kenji Itō are also returning to write the script and compose the music, respectively.

The Romancing SaGa THE STAGE ~Roanu ga Moeru Hi~ (Romancing SaGa THE STAGE ~The Day Roanu Burned~) stage play adapted the Romancing SaGa 3 game in April 2017. SaGa THE STAGE ~Shichi Eiyū no Kikan~ (SaGa THE STAGE ~The Return of the Seven Heroes~), the stage play adaptation of the Romancing SaGa 2 role-playing game, ran from September to October 2018.

