Even Given the Worthless 'Appraiser' Class, I'm Actually the Strongest Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, January 2025 Debut

The official website for the television anime of author Ibarakino and artist Yu Hitaki 's Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest ( Fugūshoku [Kanteishi] ga Jitsu wa Saikyō Datta - Naraku de Kitaeta Saikyō no [Shingan] de Musō Suru ) light novel series revealed the anime's main cast and January 2025 premiere in a teaser promotional video on Tuesday.

The anime's cast are:

Kikunosuke Toya as Ein

Hikaru Tohno as Yūri

Sayumi Suzushiro as Ursula

Yū Serizawa as Pina

© Ibarakino, Mohoroshi Fuji, Yu Hitaki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

In a fantasy world where "jobs" are god-given from birth, heroes are born, not made...and Ein's job of "Appraiser" has put him about as far from the "hero" pedestal as possible. Used, abused, and eventually abandoned by his fellow adventurers, Ein decides it just isn't worth going on... Lucky for Ein, though, the end may just be the beginning...and a new lease on life. Turns out, his "worthless" job may just be the key to becoming a hero after all...

it describes the story:

Ibarakino debuted the novel series in December 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Hitaki in September 2020, and it released the third volume on July 2.

Fuji launched the manga in July 2020 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on July 9.

