A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Anime Reveals Opening, Ending Songs in Main Trailer

The official website for the television anime of Mai Tanaka 's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! ( Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita! ) manga started streaming the anime's main trailer on Monday, which reveals and previews the opening and ending theme songs. The music group Four Eight 48 performs the opening theme song "Ebi Zori Turn!," and artist Yuika performs the ending theme song "Bokurashisa."

The anime will debut on October 8 on, and, and will then air onTV on October 9 andon October 13. The anime will have a continuous two-(quarter of a year) run.

Katsumi Ono ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V , Skeleton Knight in Another World , Beast Saga ) is directing the anime at Satelight , Deko Akao ( Anonymous Noise , B-PROJECT , Noragami ) is in charge of series scripts, and Natsuki is designing the characters.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga digitally. Yen Press describes the manga:

Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix will publish the manga's 17th compiled book volume on September 27. Yen Press will publish the 15th volume on September 17.



Sources: A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.