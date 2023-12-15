×
News
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Manga Gets TV Anime in 2024

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Series about cowardly teacher teaching class full of monsters launched in 2014

Square Enix announced on Friday that Mai Tanaka's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! (Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita!) manga will get a television anime adaptation in 2024.

ghoul
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
©Mai Tanaka/SQUARE ENIX ©田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会

ghoulschool.png
Image courtesy of Manga Up!
Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga digitally. Yen Press describes the manga:
Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

The manga launched in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix will publish the manga's 16th volume on December 27. Yen Press published the 14th volume on July 18.

Sources: A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website, Comic Natalie

