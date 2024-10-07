Argonavis -Kimi ga Mita Stage e- Game Ends Service Before Overall Project's Hiatus in 2025

Game ends service on November 30, with project's last event before hiatus slated for 2nd half of 2025

Producer Nano Kitaoka announced on the official website for Bushiroad 's boy-band project from Argonavis (formerly Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) on Monday that the Argonavis -Kimi ga Mita Stage e- ( Argonavis -To the Stage You Envisioned-) game app will end service on November 30. The overall from Argonavis project itself will then go on an "indefinite hiatus" in 2025.

Image via Argonavis -Kimi ga Mita Stage e- game's X/Twitter account © ARGONAVIS project. © Ambition co.,Ltd. © bushiroad

Kitaoka explained that while the overall project does include other content such as in-person live concert performances, the game serves as the core of the project's character content. With the game's end, the staff could have chosen to end the overall project completely, or continue it in a reduced or altered format. Instead, the staff decided to put the project on hold, believing that it has a chance to return and expand after taking time to "recharge."

The project will continue releasing music on CD and online services until then, and then hold a last event before the hiatus in the later half of 2025.

The Argonavis -Kimi ga Mita Stage e- app launched for iOS and Android on February 7.

Image via Argonavis from BanG Dream! anime's website © ARGONAVIS project. © bushiroad

announced thegroup in May 2018. Thetelevision anime premiered in April 2020 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on, and 26 other channels throughout Japan. The story followed both theandbands.

The television anime's Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato compilation film then opened in November 2021 with some new footage. Kishō Taniyama plays Kōga Iryū, the father of GYROAXIA member Nayuta Asahi and the vocalist of Syana, the first Japanese band to be a worldwide success. The voice actors rerecorded their lines for the compilation movie, and Argonavis performed the theme song.

Bushiroad and DeNA launched their Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone rhythm adventure game on iOS and Android devices in January 2021. This earlier game ended service in January 2022.

Bushiroad established a wholly owned subsidiary for the Argonavis from BanG Dream! project in 2021, and renamed the project "from Argonavis ."

Gekijō-ban Argonavis Axia ( Argonavis the Movie: Axia), the anime film for Argonavis , GYROAXIA , and other musical acts, opened in March 2023 after several delays.