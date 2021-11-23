Bushiroad Establishes Wholly-Owned Subsidiary for ARGONAVIS Band Project

The official website for Bushiroad 's Argonavis from BanG Dream! project revealed on Monday that Bushiroad has established a wholly-owned subsidiary for the project, and the project is now renamed as from Argonavis . With the renaming, Bushiroad intends to emphasize the project's unique voice, instead of as a spinoff for its BanG Dream! project.

In addition, the official website for Bushiroad and DeNA 's Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone game revealed on Monday that the game will end service on January 31. The game launched on January 14 earlier this year.

The game and franchise is centered on Bushiroad 's Argonavis all-male band. Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).

The Argonavis from BanG Dream! television anime premiered in April 2020 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan. The anime has a compilation film titled Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato that opened on November 19. The franchise 's separate, all-new film project will open in summer 2022.

A manga in the franchise launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in August 2020. Kyōhei Miyajima is drawing the manga, and Hikaru Miyoshi is credited with the original character designs. Additionally, Nobuhiro Mōri is credited with the original plan, and Bushiroad is credited with the original work.