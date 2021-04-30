New Argonavis from BanG Dream! Film Opens in Summer 2022; Compilation Movie Opens in Fall

The official website for Bushiroad 's Argonavis from BanG Dream! boy-band project from Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise announced on Friday that the new film project will open in summer 2022.

The website also announced that the franchise get a second movie that will serve as a compilation of the television anime with new footage. The compilation movie, which is tentatively titled Gekijōban Argonavis from BanG Dream! Prelude will open this fall.

The voice actors will be rerecording their lines for the compilation movie, and Argonavis will be performing the theme song. The story follows both the Argonavis and Gyroaxia bands.



The website also revealed two cast visuals for the upcoming stage play adaptation:

Masahiro Itou as Ren Nanahoshi

Jin Ogasawara as Nayuta Asahi

The stage play adaptation will run from June 18 to June 20 at Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze and then from June 23 to June 27 at Tokyo's Theater 1010. The cast members of the Argonavis and GYROAXIA groups are reprising their roles in the stage play, and Nobuhiro Mōri is writing and directing.

The Argonavis from BanG Dream! television anime premiered in April 2020 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).

Bushiroad and DeNA launched their Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone rhythm adventure game on iOS and Android devices on January 14.

A manga in the franchise launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app last August. Kyōhei Miyajima is drawing the manga, and Hikaru Miyoshi is credited with the original character designs. Additionally, Nobuhiro Mōri is credited with the original plan, and Bushiroad is credited with the original work.