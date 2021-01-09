Argonavis from BanG Dream! Project Gets Anime Film, Stage Play

The "Argonavis AAside New Year Live-Streamed 'NaviZome' Online" event announced on Saturday that an Argonavis from BanG Dream! anime film project has been green-lit. The staff will announce more details in the future for this boy-band project from Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise .

Saturday's event also announced a stage play adaptation of Argonavis from BanG Dream! The production will run from June 18 to June 20 at Osaka's Sankei Hall Breeze and then from June 23 to June 27 at Tokyo's Theater 1010. The cast members of the Argonavis and GYROAXIA groups are reprising their roles in the stage play, and Nobuhiro Mōri is writing and directing.

Bushiroad and DeNA will launch their Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone rhythm adventure game (pictured below) on iOS and Android devices on January 14. The Argonavis version of the game's main theme song "AAside" will debut on music services on the same day, and the "Live Royal Fes Starting Live SOL" concert will stream on YouTube the day before, followed by a live stream of the cast promoting the game's launch.

The GYROAXIA group's first album ONE will debut on March 17 with 12 tracks, including the television anime's "Scatter" opening theme song and five new songs. The Fuji-Q Highland theme park's Conifer Forest venue will host the "Argonavis Live 2021 Junction A-G" concert with Argonavis and GYROAXIA on May 30, and the "AAside" CD will ship on February 3 with a form to apply early for the concert's tickets.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).

The Argonavis from BanG Dream! television anime premiered on April 10, 2020 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan.

A manga in the franchise launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app on August 11. Kyōhei Miyajima is drawing the manga, and Hikaru Miyoshi is credited with the original character designs. Additionally, Nobuhiro Mōri is credited with the original plan, and Bushiroad is credited with the original work.

Source: Comic Natalie