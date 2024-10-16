×
FuRyu's Team Noir Starts New Project After Monark

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Monark game launched in Japan in October 2021, U.S. in February 2022

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of FuRyu's Monark game revealed on Monday that the game's Team Noir is starting a new project based on a different theme. The announcement did not reveal other details about the new project.

monark
Image via Monark game's X/Twitter account
© FURYU Corporation. / Developed by LANCARSE Ltd.
Publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse launched the Monark game for the PlayStaion 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in Japan in October 2021. Clouded Leopard Entertainment released the game in Asia on the same day it was released in Japan with Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean subtitle support. The game's English version launched in February 2020 for the Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Fuyuki Hayashi (Crystar) and Ryūtarō Itō (Shin Megami Tensei) are writing the game's story. Kazunari Suzuki and Aya Nishitani are credited with scenario supervision and cooperation. so-bin (Overlord) is drawing the character designs. Tsukasa Masuko is composing the background music. KAMITSUBAKI RECORD is credited with the theme song and insert songs.

Source: Monark game's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

