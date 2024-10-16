News
FuRyu's Team Noir Starts New Project After Monark
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of FuRyu's Monark game revealed on Monday that the game's Team Noir is starting a new project based on a different theme. The announcement did not reveal other details about the new project.
◤ 新プロジェクト始動 ◢— モナーク／Monark 公式（Team Noir） (@monark_info) October 14, 2024
私たち"Team Noir（チームノワール）"はひとのこころの暗い側面を通して、暗いなかでこそひときわ輝くひとの魅力を描く学園RPGを制作するゲームチームです。… pic.twitter.com/k1x57XJChC
Fuyuki Hayashi (Crystar) and Ryūtarō Itō (Shin Megami Tensei) are writing the game's story. Kazunari Suzuki and Aya Nishitani are credited with scenario supervision and cooperation. so-bin (Overlord) is drawing the character designs. Tsukasa Masuko is composing the background music. KAMITSUBAKI RECORD is credited with the theme song and insert songs.
Source: Monark game's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō