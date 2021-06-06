Famitsu Teases 'New Academy RPG' Project Monark

Website for project to reveal more information on June 10

The Weekly Famitsu magazine published an advertisement on Thursday teasing a "new academy RPG" seemingly titled Monark . The game's staff will reveal more information on June 10.

The advertisement blocks out some of the letters on the names of the staff members, including: Kazunari Suzu■■, Ryota■o Ito, Tsuka■a Masuko, and Aya Nish■tani. Kazunari Suzuki , Ryutaro Ito, Tsukasa Masuko , and Aya Nishitani have all previously worked on projects in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise.

The game's staff have also opened a website with a countdown that ends on June 10 at 12:00 p.m. JST (June 9 at 11:00 p.m. EDT). The website also includes a Japanese phone number that, once called, features audio of a struggle and a scream, and then a man saying, "Finally. I have been waiting for so long, my foolish, ridiculous, precious children."

Source: Famitsu.com, Monark game's website via @thegamerwebsite