Famitsu Teases 'New Academy RPG' Project Monark
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Weekly Famitsu magazine published an advertisement on Thursday teasing a "new academy RPG" seemingly titled Monark. The game's staff will reveal more information on June 10.
The advertisement blocks out some of the letters on the names of the staff members, including: Kazunari Suzu■■, Ryota■o Ito, Tsuka■a Masuko, and Aya Nish■tani. Kazunari Suzuki, Ryutaro Ito, Tsukasa Masuko, and Aya Nishitani have all previously worked on projects in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise.
The game's staff have also opened a website with a countdown that ends on June 10 at 12:00 p.m. JST (June 9 at 11:00 p.m. EDT). The website also includes a Japanese phone number that, once called, features audio of a struggle and a scream, and then a man saying, "Finally. I have been waiting for so long, my foolish, ridiculous, precious children."
Source: Famitsu.com, Monark game's website via @thegamerwebsite