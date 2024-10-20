×
News
Yen Press Adds 3 Manga, Announces Release of Collector's Edition of Spice & Wolf Manga

posted on by Anita Tai, Crystalyn Hodgkins
The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori, Spy Classroom 2nd Period, Bocchi the Rock! Side Story manga licensed

Yen Press announced on X/Twitter on Saturday that it has licensed the following titles:

Title: The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori (Umidori Tougetsu no "Detarame" na Jijou) manga
Creators: Miso Ameiro, Kaeru Ryouseirui, Natsuki Amashiro
Summary: One day, Tougetsu Umidori suddenly receives a mysterious request from Nara Yoshino, a classmate she's rather close with. Little does she know, however, that this is only the beginning of a series of bizarre events. Soon after, an enigmatic girl in a cat hoodie shows up at Umidori's house, calling herself "BS." Thanks to her, all manner of strange things happen, including toilet borrowing, betrayal, threats, a grapple for freedom, and finally a desperate plea for mercy. Once everything is over, this strange new girl asks: "Hey, will you kill the lies with me?" And without knowing why, Umidori joins in on her quest.

Title: Spy Classroom 2nd Period: Daughter Dearest manga
Creators: Benishake, Takemachi, tomari
Summary: The second part of the hit fantasy series Spy Classroom has arrived in manga form! In this class, resorting to underhanded tactics is the only way to survive! The Great War has come to an end, and the era of espionage is upon us. But a new type of conflict is just around the corner, and its combatants lurk in the shadows... Which side will prevail in this battle of information?

Title: Spice and Wolf Collector's Edition manga
Creators: Keito Koume, Isuna Hasekura, Jū Ayakura
Summary: Kraft Lawrence has been walking the lonely path of the itinerant merchant for seven years. His life changes forever when he meets Holo, the Wolf-God of the Harvest, and the two begin traveling together. Soon they discover a unique business opportunity, but their plans go awry when a competing organization captures Holo and threatens to turn her over to the oppressive, monotheistic Church. Can Lawrence rescue his companion, and will the pair become more than just friends? Find out in this newly released deluxe collector's edition.

Title: Bocchi the Rock! Side Story: Kikuri Hiroi's Heavy-Drinking Diary manga
Creators: Kumichō, Aki Hamaji
Summary: Kikuri Hiroi — genius bassist of Sick Hack, terror of concert venues, eternal deadbeat, and all-around poor role model — has long held that there's no problem you can't drink your way out of. Whether it's the failing economy, overdue rent bills, or just plain ol' social anxiety, a quick trip on the spiral of happiness will help everything work itself out in the end...right? Surely her personal life isn't a total disaster, right?! Find out in this spin-off to Bocchi the Rock!

Source: Yen Press' X/Twitter account

