Yen Press Adds 3 Manga, Announces Release of Collector's Edition of Spice & Wolf Manga

Yen Press announced on X/Twitter on Saturday that it has licensed the following titles:

NEW MANGA ANNOUNCEMENT: The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori (manga)



After receiving a request from a classmate, Umidori finds a girl in a cat hoodie on her doorstep! All sorts of strange matters follow, and soon, Umidori's joining Bullshit on her quest to "kill the lies!"

Title: The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori ( Umidori Tougetsu no "Detarame" na Jijou ) manga

Creators: Miso Ameiro, Kaeru Ryouseirui , Natsuki Amashiro

Summary: One day, Tougetsu Umidori suddenly receives a mysterious request from Nara Yoshino, a classmate she's rather close with. Little does she know, however, that this is only the beginning of a series of bizarre events. Soon after, an enigmatic girl in a cat hoodie shows up at Umidori's house, calling herself "BS." Thanks to her, all manner of strange things happen, including toilet borrowing, betrayal, threats, a grapple for freedom, and finally a desperate plea for mercy. Once everything is over, this strange new girl asks: "Hey, will you kill the lies with me?" And without knowing why, Umidori joins in on her quest.



NEW MANGA ANNOUNCEMENT: Spy Classroom 2nd Period: Daughter Dearest



The second part of the hit fantasy series Spy Classroom has arrived in manga form! In this class, resorting to underhanded tactics is the only way to survive! Who will prevail in this battle of information?

Title: Spy Classroom 2nd Period: Daughter Dearest manga

Creators: Benishake , Takemachi , tomari

Summary: The second part of the hit fantasy series Spy Classroom has arrived in manga form! In this class, resorting to underhanded tactics is the only way to survive! The Great War has come to an end, and the era of espionage is upon us. But a new type of conflict is just around the corner, and its combatants lurk in the shadows... Which side will prevail in this battle of information?



ANNOUNCEMENT: Spice and Wolf Collector's Edition (manga)



You've seen the beautiful Spice and Wolf Collector's Edition for the novels. Now, complete your Spice and Wolf reading experience with the deluxe collector's edition of the manga!

Title: Spice and Wolf Collector's Edition manga

Creators: Keito Koume , Isuna Hasekura , Jū Ayakura

Summary: Kraft Lawrence has been walking the lonely path of the itinerant merchant for seven years. His life changes forever when he meets Holo, the Wolf-God of the Harvest, and the two begin traveling together. Soon they discover a unique business opportunity, but their plans go awry when a competing organization captures Holo and threatens to turn her over to the oppressive, monotheistic Church. Can Lawrence rescue his companion, and will the pair become more than just friends? Find out in this newly released deluxe collector's edition.



NEW MANGA ANNOUNCEMENT: Bocchi the Rock! Side Story: Kikuri Hiroi's Heavy-Drinking Diary



In this Bocchi the Rock! spin-off, follow the genius bassist of Sick Hack as she navigates overdue bills, the failing economy, and plain ol' social anxiety with the power of drinking!

Title: Bocchi the Rock! Side Story: Kikuri Hiroi's Heavy-Drinking Diary manga

Creators: Kumichō , Aki Hamaji

Summary: Kikuri Hiroi — genius bassist of Sick Hack, terror of concert venues, eternal deadbeat, and all-around poor role model — has long held that there's no problem you can't drink your way out of. Whether it's the failing economy, overdue rent bills, or just plain ol' social anxiety, a quick trip on the spiral of happiness will help everything work itself out in the end...right? Surely her personal life isn't a total disaster, right?! Find out in this spin-off to Bocchi the Rock!

