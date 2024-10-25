Toei Animation's Hana no Ko Lunlun Remake/Sequel Project for China Reveals Video

New visual, story also revealed

Toei Animation unveiled a new promotional video, visual, and story details for its subsidiary Toei Animation Shanghai Enterprises Co., Ltd. and Tencent Video's remake of the 1979 television anime Hana no Ko Lunlun ( Lunlun the Flower Child ) for China on Friday. Toei Animation now describes the project as a sequel.

© TAE・TAES・Tencent・Wawayu

wawayu anime studio is animating the project.

The animated project centers on Lumi, an apprentice at an artisanal perfume maker. One day, while going home, she is englufed in a dark fog, and meets a talking black cat. Calling itself an emissary of the Flowernu planet, the cat guides Lumi to activate the power of her ancestor's flower key to transform into the Flower Child. The cat charges her to use her powers as the Flower Child to protect the Flower Capital. She must find, purify, and collect the seven petals of the Rainbow Flower, an artifact that has been corrupted by dark magic, and whose petals have been in turn corrupting people's hearts.

© TAE・TAES・Tencent・Wawayu

Toei Animation 's original anime debuted in February 1979 and aired for 50 episodes. The series got a movie in March 1980.

The story follows the Flower Girl Lunlun, who must find the Rainbow Flower so that a new ruler can take up the throne of the Flower Planet King.