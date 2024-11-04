News
Chinese Game Developer Wanda Cinemas Games, Hasbro Reveal Transformers: Eternal War Mobile Game Slated for 2025 Release
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Chinese game developer Wanda Cinemas Games announced on Monday it and Hasbro's new mobile game based on the Transformers franchise titled Transformers: Eternal War, slated for release in 2025.
The game will feature intricate 3D character models and battle scenes, and an all-new storyline.
Wanda Cinemas Games describes the game:
Experience the thrill of Transformers like never before in Transformers: Eternal War, a new idle RPG adventure. Relive the excitement and glory of Transformers with classic characters, iconic locations, and storylines. We've recreated fan-favorite details, from familiar faces to unforgettable sound effects, adding a new layer of depth to the universe you love.
Transformers: Eternal War introduces innovative combat mechanics and a gripping new story. Assemble your team of Autobots and Decepticons, unleash powerful abilities in new combats!
The battle rages on – answer the call!
The Transformers franchise is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
Transformers One, the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise, opened in the U.S. on September 20 following another delay. The film was initially announced for a July 19 opening, before being delayed the first time until September 13.
The film also opened in Japan on September 20.
The film earned US$25 million in its opening weekend, and landed at #2 in the U.S. box office. The film earned US$3.36 million in its preview screenings on September 19.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise, opened in June 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 2022 release date. The film got a release in Japan in August 2023 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei.
Source: Email correspondence