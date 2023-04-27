Paramount Reveals Title, Cast, July 2024 Premiere for Animated Prequel Film, Trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film

Paramount Animation and Hasbro 's eOne studio announced on Thursday that the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise will be titled Transformers One , and it will premiere on July 19, 2024. The companies announced the cast. Paramount Pictures also debuted a new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise , on Thursday.

The cast for Transformers One includes:

Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime

Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron

Scarlett Johansson as Elita

Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee

Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime

Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Transformers One will center on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and will take place on Cybertron, the shared homeworld of both the protagonist Autobots and antagonist Decepticons.

Steven Spielberg is an executive producer for the animated film, alongside Brian Goldner , Brian Oliver , Bradley J. Fischer , and Valerii An . Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is directing the film. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) are writing the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura , Tom DeSanto , Don Murphy , Michael Bay , Mark Vahradian , and Aaron Dem are producers.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will open on June 9, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. The film will get a release in Japan in 2023 under the title Transformers : Beast Kakusei .

Paramount Pictures describes the movie:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film, which will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen , Ron Perlman , Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov , Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cristo Fernández, and Tobe Nwigwe will all voice characters in the film. Joby Harold , Darnell Metayer , Josh Peters , Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the screenplay.