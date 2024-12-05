Hamuo's Hell Mode Light Novels Get TV Anime

Fantasy series follows man who is reincarnated into another world as serf

Earth Star Entertainment announced on Thursday that writer Hamuo and illustrator Mo 's Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing ( Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation.

Image via Earth Star Entertainment © Hamuo/Mo 2020 © Tetta Enji 2024

J-Novel Club releases both the light novels and Enji Tetta 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

"'Level up even while offline'?! That's not a game on 'easy mode'—that's just an AFK game!" The online game Yamada Kenichi had been playing religiously is shutting down its servers, leaving him with a void in his heart. He looks for a new game to fill it, but everything he finds is way too easy. The kind of game he likes—the kind punishing enough to make players want to spend thousands of hours on it—just isn't around anymore. "What's this? 'You are invited to a game that will never end.'" Kenichi stumbles upon an untitled game, one promising incomparable challenge with unprecedented potential. Without hesitation, he selects the "Hell Mode" difficulty. Lo and behold, he finds himself reincarnated in another world as a serf! Now called Allen, he sets out to unlock the secrets his mystery-laden Summoner class; without the convenience of walkthroughs, game guides, or online forums, he must grope his way to the top of his new world!

Hamuo launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the story is ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print in July 2020, and published the 10th light novel volume on September 13.

Tetta launched the manga on Comic Earth Star in October 2020 and the manga is ongoing. The manga's 10th volume will release on December 12.