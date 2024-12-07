Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Anime Film Reveals March 21 Premiere in Japan, New Cast Member

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan Batman and all related characters and elements © & TM DC © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Warner Bros. Japan

announced on Thursday, hours before the opening of Tokyo Comic Con, that's newCG anime film , will begin streaming on various platforms in Japan on March 21, 2025. The date is specifically for the anime's release within Japan.

The staff and lead voice actor Kōichi Yamadera appeared at the world premiere of Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League at Tokyo Comic Con on Saturday. The premiere confirmed the full cast list, including Takaya Kamikawa ( Gurren Lagann 's Anti-Spiral, Naruto Shippūden: Blood Prison 's Maroi) as "Hagaane no Kuraaku."

The anime stars:

Junpei Mizusaki , the producer of the opening animation sequences for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and Kamikaze Douga CEO/founder, is returning from Batman Ninja to direct the film alongside Shinji Takagi (unit director for Blood: The Last Vampire ). Kamikaze Douga is again animating the film. Returning staff members also include scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima , character designer Takashi Okazaki , and composer Yūgo Kanno .

Warner Bros. released the Batman Ninja anime film digitally in April 2018, and on home video in May 2018. The release included the Japanese audio track as well as the English dub . The anime debuted in Japanese theaters in June 2018 with the Japanese voice cast. The film aired on Toonami in October 2021.

In Batman Ninja , Batman travels back to Japan's Warring States period and defeats villains such as The Joker, who have become feudal lords.

Masato Hisa ( Nobunagun , Area 51 ) launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Monthly Hero's magazine in June 2018, and ended it in September 2019. The manga won a Seiun Award in August 2020.

The anime film also inspired a stage play that ran in November 2021.

