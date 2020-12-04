Batman Ninja's Stage Play Delayed to October 2021

Stage play was originally slated to open this year

A presentation at the Tokyo Comic Con 2020 online event revealed on Friday that the previously announced stage play adaptation of the Batman Ninja anime will now open in Tokyo in October 2021. The play will run from October 1 through December 5, 2021 at the Ikebukuro Theater Mixa. The play is titled Batman Ninja The Show . Takeshi Nadagi will play Joker in the show.

The play was originally slated to run at the Theatre Moliere Shinjuku in Tokyo from October 10 to December 31 this year.

Warner Bros. released the anime film digitally in April 2018, and on home video in May 2018. The release included the Japanese audio track as well as the English dub. The anime debuted in Japanese theaters in June 2018 with the Japanese voice cast.

Junpei Mizusaki , the producer of the opening animation sequences for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and Kamikaze Douga CEO/founder, was the film's director. Kazuki Nakashima , who was in charge of the series scripts for Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill , was the screenwriter. Takashi Okazaki , the creator of the Afro Samurai manga, was the character designer for the film. The project also involved English-language screenwriters Leo Chu and Eric Garcia , the executive producers for the Afro Samurai series and Afro Samurai: Resurrection film.

Kamikaze Douga worked on the project, and Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Ajin ) composed the music. The anime's website stated the project was three years in the making.

Masato Hisa ( Nobunagun , Area 51 ) launched a manga adaptation of the anime in Monthly Hero's in June 2018, and ended it in September 2019. The manga won a Seiun Award in August.