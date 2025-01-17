Webtoon Platform Piccoma Named Japan's Top Consumer-Spending App for 2024

Image via piccoma.com © Kakao piccoma Corp.

According to mobile data analytics firm Data.ai, Japanese digital webcomic and web novel platform Piccoma was the app with the highest consumer spending in Japan for 2024. Data from the combined Android and iOS app markets, including games, showed that Piccoma generated an estimated US$497 million in consumer spending.

Following Piccoma, the second highest-grossing app was the game Monster Strike with US$482 million, and third place went to another comics platform, LINE Manga, with US$418 million.

Data.ai's estimates, often used as benchmarks in the mobile app industry, may differ from actual app revenue but are considered a reliable indicator of consumer spending trends. The app similarly was the app with the highest consumer spending in Japan for 2023, regardless of category. The app topped from 2020-2024 in Japan if you exclude games.

Piccoma is the subsidiary of Kakao, one of the biggest tech companies in Korea, while LINE Manga is operated by Naver WEBTOON 's affiliate LINE Digital Frontier .

Kadokawa had announced last month that it is entering into a business alliance with Piccoma to release the "Manga BAR" e-manga magazine.

LINE Digital Frontier announced a capital and business alliance with digital publishing company No. 9 on Thursday.

Source: YNA





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.