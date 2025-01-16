Digital Publishers No. 9, LINE Digital Frontier Forge Capital & Business Alliance

Companies aim for original manga IP production, overseas expansion

Digital publishing company No. 9 announced on Thursday that it has entered a capital and business alliance with LINE Digital Frontier as of December 23, with the aim to strengthen the company's original manga IP production system and overseas expansion.

With the capital and business alliance, No. 9 and LINE Digital Frontier will operate the LINE Manga app and the ebookjapan e-book sales service. Both companies also aim to achieve sustained growth and accelerate global expansion for their original webtoons and manga series.

No. 9 was founded in 2016 producing original manga IP, and started its webtoon business in 2022 with the launch of Shunji Etō and silou 's Savior of Divine Blood Draw Out the Last 0.00000001% to Rise to the Top ( Shinketsu no Kyūseishu: 0.00000001% o Hikiate Saikyō e ) on Line Webtoon , followed by Etō and Kenta Tsuchida 's Ore Dake Saikyō Chōetsu-sha ~Zen Sekai no Cheat Shishō ni Mitomerareta~ ( I Am the Strongest Transcendent ). Both works are distributed in six languages including ​​Korean, English, Traditional Chinese, French, Thai, and Indonesian.

Other manga titles that No. 9 publishes include Kappi 's Hidarikiki no Eren , Perico 's Fifteen Minutes Before We Really Date , Kotatsu 's NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita ( I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? ), and Ukiuki Chisato 's Scrumper .

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie