'Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi' Anime Casts Aoi Koga

Koga voices second Mikadono sister, karate master Niko

The official website for the television anime of Aya Hirakawa 's Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi (The Three Mikadono Sisters Are Surprisingly Easy) romantic comedy manga revealed on February 5 that Aoi Koga is voicing Niko Mikadono, the second daughter of the Mikadono family. (February 5 is unofficially known as "Niko Day" in Japan, as a wordplay on how "2/5" can be pronounced in Japanese and also on the Japanese word for "smile.")

Niko is a karate master who has dominated tournaments inside and outside Japan. As the leader of the karate team, she is admired by the other members. Although she is as strong as a demon, she is also fascinated by cute things.

The anime's staff will announce the cast for the youngest sister, Miwa, on March 8. ("3/8" can also be pronounced in Japanese as a wordplay on "Miwa.")

is voicing the protagonist Yū Ayase, andis voicing Kazuki Mikadono, the oldest of the three Mikadono sisters.

The anime will debut in 2025. Tadahito Matsubayashi is directing the anime at P.A. Works , and Yūsuke Inoue is the character designer.

The manga centers on Yū Ayase, the son of Subaru Ayase. Yū's mother Subaru is herself gifted with beauty, athleticism, and intelligence, but Yū seems to have only inherited his mother's good looks and nothing else. When Yū is enrolled into a high-class school, he is entrusted to the care of his mother's friend, and moves to their house. There, he begins rooming with the three Mikadono sisters, who are all exceptionally talented in their own way, but have a weak side to them.

Hirakawa launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 18.

