Dave the Diver Game Gets Like a Dragon DLC in April

New DLC is titled "Ichiban's Holiday"

The official YouTube channel for PlayStation began streaming a trailer for the Dave the Diver game's new Yakuza/Like a Dragon series crossover DLC on Tuesday. The DLC, titled "Ichiban's Holiday," is scheduled for release in April.

Dave the Diver launched on PC via Steam in June 2023, and on Switch in October 2023. The game launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April 2024.

Nintendo describes the game:

Dive by day! Serve by night! The best diving, harpooning, action-adventuring, and sushi restaurant managing experience you'll ever have. DAVE THE DIVER is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Shinnosuke Tsuchida launched the game's manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine in August 2023. The manga's first compiled book volume was published in Japan in December 2023.