Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX TV Anime Unveils April 8 Debut, Theme Song by Kenshi Yonezu

The official Japanese website for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime revealed on Sunday its April 8 premiere on 30 Nippon TV affiliate channels at 24:29 JST (effectively, April 9 at 12:29 a.m.). A second promotion reel for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- film started streaming on Saturday, which reveals and previews the series' theme song "Plazma" by Kenshi Yonezu .

Spoiler warning: The promotion reel video contains spoilers.

The anime will have a special stage at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 23.

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account © Sotsu, Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-

is playing first in theaters starting on January 17. The anime is screening in 426 theaters, including 52 IMAX theaters. The film debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$4.01 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

The film has sold over 1.55 million tickets for over 2.5 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in the 31 days since it opened in Japan. The film has now surpassed the total all-time Japanese earnings of 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film, which earned 2.3 billion yen (about US$15.41 million in current conversion) at the Japanese box office. This makes the Gundam GQuuuuuuX film the second highest-earning film in the Gundam franchise in Japan, with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM holding the all-time high of 4,796,455,740 yen (about US$32.14 million) as of its initial run's final weekend in May 2024. If Gundam Seed FREEDOM's special edition screenings later in 2024 are included, that film has earned a cumulative total of 5.38 billion yen (about US$36.05 million).

The story begins with Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battles day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The anime stars (full cast list contains spoilers):

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.