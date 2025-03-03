Massage Romantic Comedy Manga Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun Gets TV Anime

Manga centers on massage specialist in athletic school

Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Takuya Shinjō 's Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun (Don't Touch Me Kotesashi) is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this year. Shinjō drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image via Amazon © Takuya Shinjo, Kodansha

The manga centers on Kōyō Kotesashi, a boy who aims to become a sports doctor. He becomes a massage specialist in Seiha University High School, a school known for its powerhouse sports teams. There, he provides massage services to unique athlete girls.

Shinjō launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in November 2024, and will publish the 11th volume on Friday.



Source: Comic Natalie