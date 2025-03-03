×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Massage Romantic Comedy Manga Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun Gets TV Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga centers on massage specialist in athletic school

Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Takuya Shinjō's Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun (Don't Touch Me Kotesashi) is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this year. Shinjō drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Celebratory illustration by Takuya Shinjo
Image via Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun anime's X/Twitter account
© シンジョウタクヤ・講談社／ウェイブ

Japanese cover of Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun manga's volume 1
Image via Amazon
© Takuya Shinjo, Kodansha
The manga centers on Kōyō Kotesashi, a boy who aims to become a sports doctor. He becomes a massage specialist in Seiha University High School, a school known for its powerhouse sports teams. There, he provides massage services to unique athlete girls.

Shinjō launched the manga in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in November 2024, and will publish the 11th volume on Friday.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives