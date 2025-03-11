Live-Action Silent Service Sequel Film's Teaser Reveals Returning Cast

Film opens on September 26

The official website for Chinmoku no Kantai Hokkyoku-kai dai kaisen ( The Silent Service : The Battle of the Arctic Ocean), the sequel film for the live-action project of Kaiji Kawaguchi 's The Silent Service manga, unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the film on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the returning eight cast members for the film.

The returning cast members from the previous film and series include (left to right in image above):

The film will open on September 26. Kōhei Yoshino is directing the film, with a script by Hikaru Takai.

The first film opened in Japan on September 29, 2023, and sold 274,000 tickets for 370,136,800 yen (about US$2.46 million) in its first three days.andproduced the live-action film, Kōhei Yoshino directed the film, and Hikaru Takai wrote the script. B'z, with singeras vocalist, contributed the film's theme song "Dignity."

In the story, Shiro Kaieda is appointed the captain of Japan's first nuclear submarine, jointly built by Japan and the United States in top secret. However, he and his 76 crew members go rogue in this story that delves into themes of nuclear war, international politics, and world peace.

The live-action series sequel titled Chinmoku no Kantai Season 1: Tokyowan Daikaisen (Silent Service Season 1: The Battle of Tokyo Bay) premiered on Amazon Prime in February 2024. The series' first four episodes focus on unreleased scenes not depicted in the film. Episodes 5-8 tell a sequel story.

Kawaguchi (Eagle, Kūbo Ibuki ) serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from 1988 to 1996. The manga already inspired a television anime special from Sunrise in 1996, followed by Sunrise 's two-part original video anime from 1997 to 1998. Central Park Media offered the anime on videotape and later DVD.