Yōhei Kameyama's Milky☆Highway CG Anime Short Gets Sequel in July

Animator Yōhei Kameyama announced Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express ( Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway ), a sequel to his Milky☆Highway CG anime short, on Wednesday. The sequel will debut on television and streaming in July. Kameyama streamed a trailer for the new anime:

The sequel sees Chiharu and Makina doing community service after being ticketed for speeding in the previous short. They set out to clean the Milky Subway, a train line that runs between planets. What was supposed to be a simple job gets the pair embroiled in a large-scale incident.

Kameyama once again directs, writes, and produces the sequel, and he also handled the character designs, modeling, animation, editing, and other duties mostly himself. Momoko Terasawa is voicing Chiharu in the sequel, while Anna Nagase voices Makina.

Kameyama released the original Milky☆Highway short in 2022 as his graduation project for Kadokawa 's Vantan Game Academy CG Animator major. The English-subtitled version (seen below) and the original version have 6.75 million views combined.

Mizuki Fumisuki voiced Chiharu in the original short, while Kana Kobayashi voiced Makina.

Sources: Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.