'There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...' TV Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast

Anime distributor REMOW revealed a trailer on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Teren Mikami 's There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ( Watashi ga Koibito ni Nareru Wake Naijan, Muri Muri! Muri Janakatta!? or WATANARE) yuri romantic comedy novel series. It also announced that Kana Ichinose will play Satsuki Koto and Takako Tanaka will play Kaho Koyanagi in the anime.

English-subtitled version (available in Canada and the U.S. only)



Region-free version (no subtitles)



The anime will premiere in July 2025.

Previously announced cast members include:

Kanna Nakamura as Renako Amaori

as Renako Amaori Saori Ōnishi as Mai Ouzuka

as Mai Ouzuka Yukari Anzai as Ajisai Sena

Natsumi Uchinuma (episode director for Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill ) is directing the anime at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa ( This Art Club Has a Problem! , ISLAND , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. The artist kojikoji is designing the characters. Misaki Kaneko , Haruki Moriya , Takashi Shiokawa , Kino Tokino , and Keinosuke Ami are listed as chief animation directors. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music.

Mitsuko Sekimoto is the color key artist, and Yuri Takagi and Keito Watanabe are directing the art. Takuma Morooka is the compositing director of photography, while Ichiro Chaen is in charge of editing. Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director.

Seven Seas is releasing the novels and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A high school yuri comedy about fake dating, real dating, competitive dating–and one very overwhelmed girl who's accidentally doing all three at once?! Renako Amaori is leaving her awkward and lonely junior high school life behind, determined to become a normal girl with normal friends in high school. Glamorous, confident Mai Ouzuka is Renako's total opposite: wealthy, outgoing, and a literal fashion model. Against the odds, the two girls form an immediate connection. Renako thinks she may have found the best friend of her dreams…until Mai's romantic confession sends her into a tailspin. Renako wants to prove to Mai that being BFFs is better than being girlfriends, but Mai is dead set on convincing Renako that they're destined to be lovers. Let the love games begin!

Mikami ( If You Could See Love ) published the first light novel volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020, with illustrations by Eku Takushima . Musshu launched the manga adaptation in Shueisha 's Dash X Comic section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in May 2020.

