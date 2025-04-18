Ize Press Announces English Print Releases of The Merman Trapped in My Lake, I Love Amy

I Love Amy marks Ize Press' 1st girls-love release

Image courtesy of Ize Press

At its industry panel on Friday during Sakura-Con 2025, Ize Press announced that it will publish English print editions of two manhwa : The Merman Trapped in My Lake and I Love Amy (pictured above).

The Merman Trapped in My Lake, illustrated by R.PPOBI and based on an original story by Mitchu, follows Servaine Noxirel, the last heir of a fallen noble house. After hearing strange stories from her great-grandfather — including one about a young girl who trapped a merman in a lake — Servaine comes face-to-face with the creature, who has been waiting for the girl's return for over a century. The story explores whether his long wait was fueled by love or vengeance.

Currently serialized on WEBTOON with over a million views, The Merman Trapped in My Lake is described as a romance fantasy series with dramatic and psychological elements, highlighting themes of obsession and longing.

I Love Amy, by unni, is a completed girls-love series spanning four volumes. It begins with Bibi, who initially sees Amy as a romantic rival for Peter's affection. But after inviting Amy over for a sleepover, Bibi grapples with unfamiliar emotions. The story combines slice-of-life moments with psychological tension as their relationship evolves from rivalry to romance. Originally serialized on TappyToon, I Love Amy will be the first girls-love release from Ize Press.

Release dates for both titles have not yet been announced.

Source: E-mail correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.