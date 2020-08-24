As the battle for the Hashirama Cell heats up, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations turns in another eventful installment. With every thief and mercenary in the Land of Silence out to get them, the gang makes every effort to shake their pursuers, but when our heroes find themselves hopelessly surrounded, it seems their only option is to fight. However, thanks to some timely assistance from Katara (the boy-thief Boruto helped out a couple of weeks back), the Leaf shinobi are able to escape into the sewers, where two familiar faces await: Mitsuki and a fully-cured Kona, the Hashirama-afflicted girl from Yubina's clinic, who's also revealed to be Katara's sister. Upon being briefed on Boruto and company's situation, Katara hits up his underground network of sewer children for info on the earring-wearing lookalikes. After learning their location, the boy leads his visitors to the edge of the country's border, where they hope to head off their targets. The gang then splits up, with the adults and children opting to track the lookalikes separately. Shortly thereafter, Team 7 is attacked by a shadowy trio of Lightning Style users, setting the stage for what will presumably be a high-stakes skirmish. Further complicating matters, the sinister figure with whom Victor was conversing last week has just arrived in the Land of Silence, and he appears to have a penchant for indiscriminate homicide.
Since Boruto and Mugino have very different personalities and approaches to missions, an entire episode in which the two are forced to work together in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds seems like an entertaining twenty-four minutes. While this unlikely pairing initially appears to be this week's main focus, very little time is actually devoted to the duo. In fact, outside of a humorous scene that involves Mugino kicking Boruto into a drainage ditch to remove his scent, the two don't really clash all that much. Ultimately, the episode opts for plot progression over character building, which isn't necessarily a bad thing—and it's entirely possible that Boruto and Mugino will clash in a more meaningful way before the arc is over.
Though the prospect of an all-out fight in a trap-laden castle is never realized, episode 162 does manage to provide us with an impressive action spectacle: the crash of the giant airship the Hidden Leaf ninja manage to commandeer. Still, in order to make the arrival of the airship a surprise, Boruto and Mugino aren't shown perpetrating this theft, and the gang doesn't get to revel in their escape very long before it's blown out of the sky. (Fortunately, Mugino is able to pilot it, though Boruto wouldn't have known this when he came up with the plan.) In addition to being a visually arresting sequence, the downing of the airship is a great illustration of how dangerous and dedicated the Land of Silence's residents can be when money is at stake. However, despite their predicament, it's a little strange that the Leaf shinobi show no concern for the people in the dwellings into which the ship crashes.
While there isn't quite as much action as the episode's premise would suggest, this week's installment contains enough humor, spectacle, and story progression to make for a fast-paced, enjoyable watch. It's great to see Mitsuki back in action, and the existence of a community of savvy children living beneath the surface of the Land of Silence is a fun, if narratively convenient, element to toss into the mix. Furthermore, with shinobi from other villages out to claim the Hashirama Cell and the arrival of the Victor's pierrot-like colleague, things are unlikely to slow down for Team 7 any time soon.
Rating:
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently streaming on
Crunchyroll.
Amy is an author who has loved anime for over two decades.
My Hero Academia is BACK everyone! For like 40 minutes total, but hey it's something while we all wait for Season 5.― My Hero Academia is BACK everyone! For like 40 minutes total, but hey it's something while we all wait for Season 5. These OVAs aren't the first MHA has gotten, but they are the first to release legally State-side, and with no airing date still for the next season we might as well ta...
Writer Norbert Daniels Jr. details how Kaiji's long and dangerous path out of debt is all too relatable for an entire generation.― Following World War II and until the end of the 80s, Japan experienced its “Economic Miracle.” The country built itself up from the rubble of war and became one of the world's most powerful economies. But that came to an end in the early 90s when the Japanese economy st...
Crunchyroll streams anime outside of Asia in October― Crunchyroll revealed on Sunday that it will stream the theatrical anime based on Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch one-shot and serialized manga in October in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the anime. The anime's official web...
As an anthology, Syrup succeeds in bringing together a variety of stories and art styles, and it certainly has a high level of name recognition with Milk Morinaga, Naoko Kodama, Yukiko, and Kana Yoshimura, among others.― Sometimes it can feel like a flood or a drought in the world of manga, and we're currently going through a good time for fans of F/F relationships. Syrup joins Yen Press' Éclair ser...
Yakuza Kiwami 2's recent release on the Xbox One means that the title is now accessible everywhere, and if you love Yakuza, there's no reason not to play it.― The Yakuza series is notorious for its unique balancing act – depicting a striking and gritty realism offset by moments of ridiculous lunacy. Kiwami 2 is no exception to the trend, and it executes the franchise's characteristic mishmash of ele...
hololive VTuber has earned approximately 85 million yen since December 2019 debut― Playboard's data on YouTube's Superchat statistics indicate that the Virtual YouTuber Kiryu Coco is the world's top-earning Superchat earner of all time. As of August 19, she has earned approximately 85 million yen (US$810,000). She is also the top monthly earner, accruing around 14 million yen (US$134,000) in July al...
As part of the Gundam Online Expo an unheard of amount of over 60 exclusive Gunpla are available for purchase—including both new exclusives and Gundam Base Limited exclusives.― This week, as part of the Gundam Online Expo an unheard of amount of over 60 exclusive Gunpla are available for purchase—including both new exclusives and Gundam Base Limited exclusives. While you may have seen many of these...
At last, the twisted, gruesome tale of Sakura Matou comes to an end.― Please note that this review will contain spoilers for the first two films. At last, the twisted, gruesome tale comes to an end. This film is the grand climax of the Heaven's Feel movie trilogy, where the fraught emotions of the remaining characters come to a head, the truth behind the Grail War is revealed, and a desperate fight ...
Fiction doesn't exist in a vacuum. Writer NineOuh digs into the rapid growth of isekai stories and what its popularity says about current otaku culture.― Fiction reflects nature. It's a way to contextualize the world around us with the tools at our disposal, be it through painting, literature, or film. There's always an underlying struggle going on in fields of art critique about the purpose of sai...