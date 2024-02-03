How would you rate episode 4 of

Brave Bang Bravern! Episode 4 spends its time trying to develop the cast then ends on a big dramatic stinger.

The majority of our time in this episode is focused on character development. There are not a lot of grand character reveals as such – most of what you know about Isami and Smith is basically what it was at the start of the episode. But we get to see them interacting in new contexts, have extended conversations with cast members who haven't gotten much screen time, and generally see them out and about in non-combat scenarios.

Overall, I think it's very successful at what it is trying to do. Lulu quickly attaches herself (literally and figuratively) to Smith, and this creates a wedge between Smith and Isami. Isami is burning with a potent mixture of anger and jealousy, hurt that Smith is running around having fun with a new girl instead of either joining the battle or spending time with him. We get to see both of them on the back foot, trying to navigate social circles and break down new feelings. It's mostly successful and funny throughout.

The Lulu portions I am less than sold on, overall. There are a few bright spots in the mix though. The very sensible and cool science fiction plot point that her internal organs are wildly undeveloped since she has never had solid food is a very interesting idea. The bit where she loves the taste of curry then eats too much and throws up immediately is a funny scene too. That said, all the baby talk and repetition and screeching vocal pitch… I did not enjoy those portions of the episode and found them distracting (even if there's a case for them being appropriate). Special mention also goes out to the voice cast for this episode. Isami making the weird choking disgust noise was hilarious, and Lulu's voice actress was doing her best throughout.

That finale though? Whew, heavy stuff, I think we're in for grim times ahead.

