Loss is an inherent part of a competition, and something even the greatest of athletes will encounter at some point in their careers. Sometimes it's in colossally unexpected ways like Mike Tyson going down against Buster Douglas. Other times, it's painfully predictable, like a powerhouse tournament favorite taking out a team composed mostly of rookies that couldn't even properly fill out a five-person team. Such is the cruel reality of sports, but "Ippon" Again! has always been wise enough to know that loss isn't without value, as there's always something to gain by getting out on the mat.

That's certainly true of Hiura's match with Emma. Even though it ends in a loss for our main girls, the bout itself is absolutely electric, every bit as fist-pumping as her showdown with Amane in episode four. Hiura utilizing all the different tactics and moves her teammates pulled out across the entire tournament is so deeply satisfying, and watching her get pushed to her limits against an opponent just as vibrant as Michi is some great poetry. Hiura's entire journey started when she faced Michi in that middle school tournament, reigniting her passion for judo, and now that fire is burning brighter than ever against a girl just as voracious. It's a great match to go out on, not only punctuating Hiura's journey with an emphatic exclamation mark but so thrilling and satisfying that it takes the sting out of the final result.

From there, we get some nice little wrap-ups with the rest of Aoba West. Michi is, of course, still an indomitable force who can only be satiated by the power of ippon, but the rest of her teammates are a little more contemplative. Nagumo vows to use all her super amazing talent to take them to nationals next year, and I love her for it, even as you can taste the regret in her words. Sanae is understandably discouraged by her performance but gets a very good reminder that she's invaluable to the team, regardless of the circles and lines on the scoreboard. She gives this group what it needs to really succeed, even if she doesn't have flashy Ws to show for it, and I'm glad to see that acknowledged. Besides, she'll have plenty of chances to improve and get some wins next time.

Then there's Himeno, who's the one member who definitely doesn't have a “next time” – at least not with this team and tournament. She never got to go to the finals or have one last match with Ami, and her judo career is destined to take a different road going forward. It's not clear if she'll keep with it after high school, but the show itself makes it clear that what matters is that she came back at all. After all but giving up on her dream, she found a team to welcome her back, and give her the support she needed to make one last chance. Even if she didn't fulfill every dream she ever had, she got a whole lot farther than if she'd never taken that chance.

Thus ends "Ippon" Again! , a thoroughly charming sports series all the way through. I think I've run out of ways to explain why this series is so good, and what makes it so imminently lovable, but that's only because it's given me so many opportunities to sing its praises. While it might not have the high-flying spectacle or Haikyu!! or the ludicrous twists of Blue Lock , for my money this show gave me damn near everything I love from sports anime. It built its way forward with determination, infectious excitement, and personality to spare, and I encourage anyone and everyone to give it a shot. You're guaranteed to find something to love here.

