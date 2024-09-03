How would you rate episode 1117 of

One Piece (TV 1999) ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1117 is a revolutionary romp through one of the most infamous locations in the entire world.

This is one of those episodes that is a bit harder to review in a week-to-week format. This is a very functional episode, one that is meant to establish what is coming in the future. We know we are getting more insights into the Revolutionary Army and their activities in recent days. They have been active in Holy Land Mary Geoise, we need to get a glimpse of the fighting and the characters involved. In these instances in One Piece , we usually have a particular type of episode that fits the bill for these openers.

That type is the character introduction sizzle reel. We'll often get a round-robin sequence of cool moments whenever we are introduced to a new group of fighters at a location. Each new character will get a chance to do one or two cool things, usually showing off their Devil Fruit power or special attack of some kind, and then we move along. This episode is no different—and we go around meeting new Revolutionary Army members and see them doing super cool moves on goobers and freeing innocents from their chains.

I think it all works really well—as far as one of these episodes goes. I am particularly fond of Karasu because he has a distinctive look and very cool goth raven powers. I also like Lindbergh's imagery of using the laser to cut all of the captives' chains in a single attack. That said, there's not a lot going on here to discuss. Other than a bit of Ivankov, Dragon, and Cobra appearing for a brief moment or two, that's basically all we get this week. It's not bad but there's not a whole lot to unpack either.

Rating:



One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.