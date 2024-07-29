How would you rate episode 4 of

One of my biggest complaints about Pseudo Harem so far was that the episodes felt too much like random skits playing immediately after the other. This is probably the first episode where you could argue there was legitimate buildup and payoff throughout the episode. I don't know how things were structured in the manga but this episode at least utilized skits that related to similar ideas and that made the overall package feel much more enjoyable.

I liked how the first skit of the episode built up how Rin wants her senpai to refer to her by name and then in a later sketch, she was able to trick him into doing just that. Then we have a later skit that revolved around our two teenage dummies wanting to be under the same roof together as well as Rin hoping that she can revisit Eiji's house only for the episode to end with an impromptu visit where Rin got to meet Eiji's mom! (With matching shirts to boot!)

I am shocked that the episode seemingly skipped the dinner scene with Eiji's mom. That would've been a situation full of comedic potential. However, I also have to commend the show for getting me invested in seeing the relationship progress. They have reached a stage in their relationship where they are dating, they just haven't realized it yet. We are only in episode four but they seem to have reached a level of comfort where they don't need to rely so heavily on their little comedic back-and-forth with the multiple personalities. It's still brought up and acts as a main draw for the show but I feel like the conversations between them detached from their little comedy routine were significantly higher than before.

I think that's why the final scene of the episode felt more earned because there were no jokes or deflections, just an honest desire to get closer and I felt it. Overall, I like the direction the show is heading in and I am enjoying it far more than I thought I was going to. If it continues on this trajectory, I might have way more to say about it than I originally thought!

